Todd Berger is president and CEO of Redwood Logistics and was one of the four people who founded Transportation Solutions Group (TSG), which is now Redwood Multimodal and the first of the Redwood family of companies. Under Berger's leadership, Redwood’s family of companies quickly grew through expansion and acquisition. Most recently, Todd led the acquisition of Defined Logistics (now Redwood Distribution).
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.