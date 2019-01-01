Todd Grossman is CEO, Americas at Talkwalker, a leading social data intelligence company. Its cutting-edge technology provides actionable social media insights through real-time social listening and advanced social media analytics. Talkwalker helps marketers prove the value of their social efforts and enhances the speed and accuracy of business decision-making.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.