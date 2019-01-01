About Todd Haselton
Based in New York City, Todd Haselton has written for Ars Technica, Tom's Hardware Guide, LAPTOP Magazine, The Huffington Post, MobileBurn, Computer Shopper and BGR, with a focus in mobile.
