My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Todd Herman

Todd Herman

Guest Writer
CEO of Herman Global

About Todd Herman

Todd Herman is the author of The Alter Ego Effect. He is an award-winning author; performance advisor to athletes, leaders and public figures. He’s been featured on the Today Show, Sky Business News, PBS and CBC National News.