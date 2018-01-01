Todd Mitchem is the Colorado-based co-founder and CEO of High There!, a new social networking and connecting tool for cannabis consumers all over the world. He travels the globe speaking to companies, groups and at conferences about his experiences in the cannabis industry, as well as sharing his expertise in business acumen.
5 Things to Know Before You Interview With a Cannabis Company
First off, these people are highly professional.
Where Marijuana Is Legal HR Policy Needs to Adjust
Drug testing is useless when all it reveals is that a team member 'medicated' with prescription pot at home over the weekend.