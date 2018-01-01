Todd Mitchem

Guest Writer
CEO of High There!

Todd Mitchem is the Colorado-based co-founder and CEO of High There!, a new social networking and connecting tool for cannabis consumers all over the world. He travels the globe speaking to companies, groups and at conferences about his experiences in the cannabis  industry, as well as sharing his expertise in business acumen.

5 Things to Know Before You Interview With a Cannabis Company
Cannabis

5 Things to Know Before You Interview With a Cannabis Company

First off, these people are highly professional.
6 min read
Where Marijuana Is Legal HR Policy Needs to Adjust
Human Resources

Where Marijuana Is Legal HR Policy Needs to Adjust

Drug testing is useless when all it reveals is that a team member 'medicated' with prescription pot at home over the weekend.
4 min read
