Todd Rothman, professor and 15+ edtech veteran expert. His achievements include teaching and privately tutoring over 30,000 students directly and indirectly (with his e-learning platforms.) Todd is a trusted source and education pioneer who’s knowledge has changed the lives of many seeking excellence in education. He is currently Partner and Co-Founder at wyzPREP.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.