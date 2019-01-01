Todd Rothman is 15+ year education expert and passionate higher education enthusiast, that includes tutoring over 30,000 students directly and indirectly with products he has brought to market; and founding his own tutoring company Todd’s Test Prep. Todd is a trusted source and veteran who’s knowledge has changed the lives of many seeking excellence in higher education. He is currently the Co-founder of global test prep platform, wyzPREP.
