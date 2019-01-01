My Queue

Tom Cochran

Tom Cochran

Guest Writer
U.S. Department of State

About Tom Cochran

Tom Cochran is the deputy coordinator for platforms at the U.S. Department of State. In this role, he is responsible for the global infrastructure supporting U.S. embassy web sites and a network of 700 American Spaces for public diplomacy and engaging foreign audiences. His most recent previous positions have included chief technology officer at Atlantic Media and director of new media technologies at the White House.