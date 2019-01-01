About Tom Edwards

Tom Edwards is the Chief Digital Officer, Agency at Epsilon. He is a data driven, digitally centric marketing executive and professional futurist. He specializes in the integration of emerging technology, digital transformation, thought leadership, innovation and leading strategic teams. Tom has developed a significant base of experience across multiple industries which have led to strategic interactive and innovation led consulting engagements with hundreds of Fortune 1000 organizations. His vertical experiences include Automotive, Entertainment, Technology, CPG, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Pharma, Food & Beverage, Energy, Telecommunications, Financial Services, Insurance, Travel and Chemical.