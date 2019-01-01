About Tom Mcgrath
Tom McGrath is the CEO and founder of social media cleansing app Social Sweepster. He studied entrepreneurship at Indiana University and in his spare time enjoys coming up with acoustic versions of popular hip-hop songs.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.