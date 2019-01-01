Tom Scearce markets enterprise file-management products for the Attachmate and Novell brands at MicroFocus. He has 19 years of marketing, sales and consulting experience across diverse industries including software, telecommunications, media, medical devices and health/fitness services. Scearce holds a masters in business administration from the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington.
