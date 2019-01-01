About Tom Searcy

Tom Searcy is CEO & founder of Hunt Big Sales, a sales strategy company that helps CEOs double the size of their companies. Searcy is the author of RFPs Suck! How to Master the RFP System Once and for All to Win Big Business; and co-author of Whale Hunting: How to Land Big Sales and Transform Your Company and How to Close a Deal Like Warren Buffett: Lessons from the World’s Greatest Dealmaker. His upcoming book is Life After the Death of Selling: How to Thrive in the New Era of Sales.