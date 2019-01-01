Tomas Gorny is co-founder and CEO of Nextiva, a provider of cloud-based, unified communications solutions, headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. He also serves as chairman and CEO of Nextiva's parent company, Unitedweb.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Tomas Gorny is co-founder and CEO of Nextiva, a provider of cloud-based, unified communications solutions, headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. He also serves as chairman and CEO of Nextiva's parent company, Unitedweb.