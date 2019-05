Co-author of 100,000 Successful Hires: The Art, Science and Luck of Effective Hiring , Tony Beshara is the owner and president of Babich & Associates, a firm that was established in 1952 and is the oldest placement and recruitment service in Texas. It is consistently one of the top contingency placement firms in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as recognized by the Dallas Ft. Worth Business Journal. He has been a professional recruiter since 1973 and has personally found more than 8,500 individuals jobs and is the creator of The Job Search Solution.