Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO, Lumanu

Tony Tran is the CEO and co-founder of Lumanu, a platform that democratizes the creator economy by allowing creators to grow, collaborate and thrive on their own terms. Tran has held positions at McKinsey and Google and is a graduate of MIT.

https://www.lumanu.com/

