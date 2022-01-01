Signing out of account, Standby...
Tony Tran
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO, Lumanu
This Weekly 20-Minute Exercise Will Fuel Purpose and Ownership in Your Workplace
Unlock the value that comes from listening to employees.
Este ejercicio semanal de 20 minutos impulsará el propósito y la propiedad en su lugar de trabajo
Libere el valor que proviene de escuchar a los empleados.
4 Ways to Make Hiring Part of Your Growth Strategy
In the most competitive job market of the new century, it's never been more vital to make acquiring great staff members part of your executive lifestyle, not just an occasional task.
4 formas de hacer que la contratación sea parte de su estrategia de crecimiento
En el mercado laboral más competitivo del nuevo siglo, nunca ha sido más vital hacer que la adquisición de excelentes miembros del personal sea parte de su estilo de vida ejecutivo, no solo una tarea ocasional.
How to Find the Right Mentor: Insights From an Immigrant Entrepreneur
Why empathizing with the unique challenges and perspectives of an immigrant business owner can be vital in an advisor, plus tips on finding the right one.
Cómo encontrar el mentor adecuado: ideas de un emprendedor inmigrante
Por qué empatizar con los desafíos y perspectivas únicos de un empresario inmigrante puede ser vital en un asesor, además de consejos para encontrar el adecuado.