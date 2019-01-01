Torry Holt and his brother, Terrence, are the founders of Holt Brothers Inc., which includes their construction, development and football
companies, as well as Holt Brothers Foundation, a 501(c)3 which supports children who have a parent with cancer. Torry, a nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, serves as president of the foundation and vice president of Holt Brothers Inc.
About Torry Holt
