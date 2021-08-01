Tracey Ryniec

My Favorite Bank Stocks in 2021

Tracey Ryniec shares the names of her favorite smaller banks as earnings are expected to move higher on the recovery.

Energy Stocks: Are They Finally in a Bull Market?

Over the last 13 years, there have been a lot of fake out rallies in the oil stocks but could 2021's rally be different?

5 Top Ranked Stocks on Sale Right Now

These stocks are disconnected from their earnings outlook as the analysts remain bullish but the Street is bearish.

How to Be a Great Long-Term Stock Investor

Tracey shares her tips on how to be a buy-and-hold stock investor in a time when everyone is trading.

How to Find the Best Small Cap Value Stocks

These 5 small cap stocks are dirt cheap but also have a high Zacks Rank.

Should You Buy the Auto Stocks Right Now?

Strong demand, a transition to EV and autonomous driving, means investing opportunities in the auto industry.

Is Berkshire Hathaway Trading in its Stock Portfolio?

If Buffett believes in holding stocks forever, why is Berkshire selling in less than a year?

Bear of the Day: American Woodmark (AMWD)

This cabinet maker has gotten hit by inflationary pressures.

Bull of the Day: Oxford Industries (OXM)

Lilly Pulitzer and Tommy Bahama are roaring back.

5 Top Stocks with P/Es Under 10

Even with stocks at new highs, there are plenty of quality dirt cheap stocks.

How to Invest in Commodities Right Now

Commodities have been hot as the global economy reopens. Which should you be focused on?

The Secret to Great Value Investing in 2021

Contrary to popular belief, you can get into cutting-edge companies and still be considered a value investor. Tracey has three tips to help you think...

Bull of the Day: Deckers (DECK)

The maker of HOKA ONE ONE is one of the hottest retailers in the world.

Bear of the Day: Lumber Liquidators (LL)

Supply chain and logistics pressures are hitting this flooring retailer.

Finding Stocks in the New Era of Value Investing

In 2021, it's not about the same old value investing strategies anymore.

