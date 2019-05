Travis Wall is a partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, where he devotes a significant portion of his practice to the defense of insurance companies in coverage disputes involving property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, life insurance and ERISA and non-ERISA disability claims. Wall has substantial knowledge in the area of cyber risks, and advises his clients on policy and coverage matters involving data breaches and the risks associated with the use of technology and social media.