Trishant Sidhwani, who is the director of DreamzKrraft Wedding based in Mumbai, which has carried out luxury weddings for industrialists and celebrities. He also helped curate the wedding decor for the Amazon prime show- Made in Heaven.

He has been successfully running the business for over 5 years, and was an entrepreneur himself, who previously launched Flickbay- an equivalent app to IMDB for Bollywood. DreamzKrraft is launching their luxury wedding online portal as well on 15th May, 2019.