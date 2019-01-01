Tristan Pollock is an international entrepreneur community builder who has helped strengthen startup ecosystems across 50 countries from Albania to Russia to Vietnam to Saudi Arabia. He has started and sold two companies, SocialEarth and Storefront. The first he bootstrapped. The second he raised $10 million in venture capital for and grew to be the de facto marketplace for retail space, being named Forbes 30 Under 30 for his work. After exiting Storefront, Tristan joined 500 Startups and has awarded $30 million in funding to over 220 startups.