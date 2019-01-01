Troy Hunt is a security expert and leading course author at Pluralsight, the world’s largest curated library of online video tutorials for software developers, IT specialists and creative professionals. Beyond his work with Pluralsight, Troy is a software architect for a Fortune 50 healthcare company, Microsoft MVP for developer security and ASPInsider who's been building software for browsers since the early days of the web.
