Tumi Menyatswe

Founder: Minderz & Ecosystem Manager: Silicon Cape

Boitumelo (Tumi) Menyatswe is the founder of Minderz and Ecosystem Manager for Silicon Cape, which is an entrepreneurship and technology innovation ecosystem enabler based in Cape Town. She’s an advocate for inclusion and diversity and volunteers at GirlHype. In 2017 Inspiring Fifty, in cooperation with the Kingdom of the Netherlands and #cocreateSA listed her as one of the top 50 most “Inspiring South African Women” working in technology and innovation and Mercedes-Benz listed her as one of the top 5 innovators to “look out for”.