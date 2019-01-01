Tushar Ahluwalia, an LBS (London Business School) alumni is a Serial e-commerce entrepreneur. He is the CEO and Co-founder of StalkBuyLove - a fashion focused private label eCommerce company with a unique tech-enabled supply-chain model. Prior to StalkBuyLove, he was the co-founder & CEO of Westwing Group's (Rocket Internet) Indian operations at HeavenAndHome.com, where he built country-wide eCommerce operations in India. Born & raised in Germany, Tushar is building the first profitable eCommerce business in India. He believes that "High Net CLV is the solution to Indian eCommerce".
