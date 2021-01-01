Signing out of account, Standby...
Twitter México
Latest
Qué puede hacer tu marca para conectar con los Juegos Olímpicos en medio de la incertidumbre
Algunos fanáticos eligen Twitter para seguir eventos deportivos en vivo porque quieren saber qué está sucediendo dentro y fuera del campo en tiempo real.
What your brand can do to connect with the Olympics amid the uncertainty
Some fans choose Twitter to follow live sporting events because they want to know what's happening on and off the field in real time.