Umeed Kothavala is the CEO and co-founder of Extentia Information Technology. Established in 1998, Extentia is a technology consulting organization that delivers solutions to clients globally.

The focus is on delivering solutions across Mobile, Cloud, and Design using Technology, Consulting, and Innovation.

Extentia is headquartered in Pune, India with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, and Germany. Over 400 passionate Extentians use best-in-class tools, process and systems to deliver solutions that impact enterprises, organizations, and consumers.