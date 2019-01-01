My Queue

Upasana Taku

Guest Writer
Co-founder and Director, MobiKwik

About Upasana Taku

With the mission to simplify payments in India, Upasana co-founded MobiKwik in 2009. Her current focus is to bring a million retailers into the MobiKwik payments network. Upasana comes with a strong background in payments, and has worked as a senior product manager with PayPal in the Silicon Valley and prior to that, with HSBC in San Diego, US.

An engineering graduate from NIT Jalandhar, Upasana also holds a Masters degree in Management Science from Stanford University. She has over 14 years of experience in Payments & Financial Services.