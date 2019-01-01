My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Upasna Dash

Upasna Dash

Founder & CEO, Jajabor Brand Consultancy

About Upasna Dash

Founder & CEO , Jajabor Brand Consultancy -A brand & Communications Strategy Consultancy working with platforms & businesses across PR & Brand Strategy. A PR & Brand Strategy expert with over 10 years of experience having worked with  Google , Coca-Cola, Microsoft Mobiles and a host of dynamic startups & VC's across India , Silicon Valley & Singapore . Client portfolio across the years  includes OYO , Inshorts, Bluestacks, Burberry, Jimmy Choo,The Wedding Brigade amongst others.Currently running a strategic communications consultancy working with brands , public policy initiatives & platforms for impact driven communication.Also, the helm of the New Delhi Hub of The Global Shapers Community (an initiative of the World Economic Forum).