Founder Chairman, eMudhra Limited

About V Srinivasan

Srinivasan is the Founder Chairman of eMudhra Limited since its inception in 2008. Prior to this, he was the Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer of a Global IT Company having more than 10,000 employees servicing a large number of customers in over 50 countries across 5 continents having a revenue of about 500 Million since April 2009. Having travelled widely around the world, he has a deep understanding of global business issues. Prior to this he was Senior General Manager in ICICI.

He is also the Chairman of India PKI Forum, a body sponsored by the Controller of Certifying Authorities, Ministry of IT, Govt. of India, for the development of Digital Signature Industry. He has presented papers relating to Digital Signature Industry in the Asia PKI Consortium.