Vaibhav Datar

Born in the metropolis Indore, Vaibhav completed his schooling in 1992, graduated as an Electronics engineer in 1998 and as a management graduate in 2005. With profound interests in analyzing people and their behaviors, he pursued certification courses in graphology, hypnosis and color analyst from a plethora of institutes. Relentless towards this pursuit, he also endeavoured to become a certified Life Coach & Master Spirit Life Coach from Certified Coaches Alliance, Canada in 2012. Since then, he has assisted a gamut of business people, working professionals and housewives on equal terms in all their issues and has been instrumental in sprucing up their lives. While holding predilections for pursuing Masters in Arts – Positive Psychology, he also loves reading non-fiction, learning new skills and apps, writing blogs, food, playing with kids and above all happiness in life with foremost priority. Channelizing his fervour towards helping people at midlife and beyond, Vaibhav unveiled his book titled ‘Simplify Your Life’ that emphasizes on etching behavioral and mindset changes in an individual’s life that would lead to extreme ecstasy. The book in fact is of major help to entrepreneurs, professionals and parents in inculcating strategies not just at work but at home too. Harbouring 20 years of professional experience, Vaibhav is presently associated with the renowned firms – Procentria Private Limited and Tribe Ground Zero Services Private Limited.