Vaibhav Pande

An Entrepreneur by profession and an Engineer by degree, he has been a motivational and career orientation speaker for almost a decade now with reputed companies, colleges and schools like Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, IMA, International Book Fair, Delhi University, Pantnagar University, Police Department amongst many others. He is also a columnist at Times of India and contributes to national dailies.

Author of national bestsellers, Mr. Pande is also the co-founder of Twin Win, a Delhi based personality transformation organization which trains around 20,000 individuals every year to excel in all walks of life and ranked amongst top 20 training organizations in India.