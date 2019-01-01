My Queue

Vaibhav Tyagi

Co- Founder - ShipJewel

About Vaibhav Tyagi

Vaibhav Tyagi is the Co- Founder of ShipJewel.com, a rising online jewellery store offering customized, unique jewellery for young, independent women of today. He completed his B.Tech in (IT) from USIT, Delhi and has 10 years of experience, working across a wide spectrum of Consumer Technology companies like Adobe, and Hike Messenger.

Towards beginning of the career, Mr Tyagi was a part of the Adobe CS Product Development team and later on he managed the engineering teams, creating social and multimedia experiences, using AR (Augmented Reality) based technologies at Hike Messenger.