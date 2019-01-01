About Valerie Svenningsen

Valerie Svenningsen, CSA (Certified Senior Advisor) is the owner of ComForcare Senior Services in Mokena and Buffalo Grove, Illinois serving clients in Will, Lake and Cook Counties. Svenningsen and her husband purchased their first ComForCare location in 2003 after finding a passion in the at-home senior care industry while Svenningsen had to find 24 hour outside assistance for her ailing grandmother who was living in her home at the time. In addition, she took a FMLA from 2002-2003, to support both of her parents while they were going through cancer treatment, and it was these experiences with her own family that influenced her decision to leave her previous career in Human Resources to open an at-home caregiving business. Svenningsen has a BA degree in Psychology and Counseling.