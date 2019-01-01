My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Valerie Svenningsen

Valerie Svenningsen

ComForcare Certified Senior Advisor

About Valerie Svenningsen

Valerie Svenningsen, CSA (Certified Senior Advisor) is the owner of ComForcare Senior Services in Mokena and Buffalo Grove, Illinois serving clients in Will, Lake and Cook Counties. Svenningsen and her husband purchased their first ComForCare location in 2003 after finding a passion in the at-home senior care industry while Svenningsen had to find 24 hour outside assistance for her ailing grandmother who was living in her home at the time. In addition, she took a FMLA from 2002-2003, to support both of her parents while they were going through cancer treatment, and it was these experiences with her own family that influenced her decision to leave her previous career in Human Resources to open an at-home caregiving business. Svenningsen has a BA degree in Psychology and Counseling.