Vandana Shah Co-founder & Director at The Chrysallis, is an Executive Coach, Trainer and a Keynote Speaker based at Mumbai. She is also NLP Master Practitioner and has had the opportunity to learn Business & Leadership Coaching, human brain and behavioral neuro science from different schools of coaching. These have evolved her as an empowering coach and make a difference in others life and business.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.