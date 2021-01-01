Signing out of account, Standby...
Vandita Jadeja
Latest
Pinterest Is at Rock Bottom, but Revenue Per User Shows It Can Grow
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Pinterest may have taken a beating post the third quarter results but the company has a long way to go....
This Dip Is Your Chance to Pick up Coinbase Stock at a Discount
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Coinbase has solid growth potential in the coming year. The current dip in COIN stock is temporary and is driven...
Disruptor Opendoor Technologies Could Double From Its Current Levels
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Opendoor Technologies could disrupt the real estate industry with ease and convenience of selling homes. Buy OPEN stock in the...
Zoom Video Communications Stock Isn’t Anywhere Close to Rock Bottom Yet
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Video conference company Zoom will continue the downward trend in the coming weeks. Wait for ZM stock to hit rock...
2 Reasons to Buy Nio Stock Before 2022
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Nio stock could be your best bet of 2022. There are two major catalysts driving the success story of Nio...
PayPal Stock Is Going to Rebound Sooner Rather Than Later
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Venmo and the successful Amazon partnership will work as a catalyst for PayPal and it will take PYPL stock higher....
Crypto Craze Will Take Coinbase to a New High
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The world of cryptocurrency is opening to new investors and this gives Coinbase a massive market to cater to. COIN...
Skillz Share Price Does Not Do Justice to the Gaming Company’s Potential
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Ignore the losses and focus on the consistent revenue growth of Skillz. SKLZ stock is trading at a massive discount...
Nio Stock’s After-Earnings Fall Offers Chance To Buy EV Maker on the Dip
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Nio is rapidly growing due to technological advances and a surge in sales. NIO stock is a buy after the...
XPEV Stock Is Leading the Market Making It a Buy Ahead of Earnings
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips XPeng is well positioned in the market with a strong demand for its cars. The monthly deliveries prove that XPEV...
Pinterest Stock Took a Beating, And It May Have Another One Coming
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Pinterest stock is inching closer to 52-week low. Wait for the third-quarter results before taking a position in PINS stock....
With Eyes on Mass Market Appeal, Investors See NIO Stock as Better EV Play
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips NIO is well-positioned in the market to report stellar revenue and growth numbers. NIO stock is a buy at the...
Coinbase Stock Keeps Surprising Because It’s More Than a Crypto Play
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Coinbase is setting solid ground in the industry with new partnerships and an NFT platform. COIN stock is a buy...
Intel Stock Looks Doomed to Continue Its Downward Journey
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Intel is struggling in the industry amid rising competition. Third quarter results could be disappointing and it is best to...
For Patient Investors, Palantir Technologies Will Be Worth the Wait
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips PLTR stock will eventually rise as Palantir maintains solid free cash flow and continues to land contracts in the public...