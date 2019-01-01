Vani Chugh is the Co-Founder & Managing Partner of D’chica (www.dchica.in), a fashion forward and trendy brand of accessories, apparel and footwear for babies and young girls. Launched in June 2014, as an international fashion inspired brand, D’chica offers affordable yet creatively designed premium quality pieces.

As the Co-founder of D’chica, Vani leads Sales, Marketing and Brand Communications.

The brand currently retails through major e-commerce portals, including Amazon, Jabong, Firstcry and Hopscotch. D’chica’s products are also available at First Cry franchise stores in leading cities including Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Indore etc. The brand has been steadily growing at a rate of 100% year-on-year since inception and has offices across three locations in Delhi/NCR.