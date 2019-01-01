Varun has a Master's degree from Carnegie Mellon University and 10 years experience in IT and systems in the Logistics space both in the domestic and international arena. Varun is the the co-founder of SuperProcure a Kolkata based start-up providing logistics workflow management solutions to Manufacturers and Distributors
About Varun Biyani
Varun has a Master's degree from Carnegie Mellon University and 10 years experience in IT and systems in the Logistics space both in the domestic and international arena. Varun is the the co-founder of SuperProcure a Kolkata based start-up providing logistics workflow management solutions to Manufacturers and Distributors