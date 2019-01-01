Varun Gera is the CEO of HealthAssure.He is part of the CII Health Insurance and Standards Committee and industry specialists and serves a large base of corporate and insurers currently. HealthAssure, a first of its kind startup in the healthcare services space in India, was set up with the ultimate goal of being an aggregator for primary care services for corporate and individuals.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.