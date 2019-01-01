My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Varun Gera

Varun Gera

CEO, HealthAssure

About Varun Gera

Varun Gera is the CEO of HealthAssure.He is part of the CII Health Insurance and Standards Committee and industry specialists and serves a large base of corporate and insurers currently. HealthAssure, a first of its kind startup in the healthcare services space in India, was set up with the ultimate goal of being an aggregator for primary care services for corporate and individuals.