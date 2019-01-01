My Queue

Varun Gupta

Varun Gupta

Director, Calco Poly Technik Private Ltd.

About Varun Gupta

Varun brings with him a rich professional experience of 8+ years across functions like Corporate Finance, Business Development. He started working with a brief stint in Hedge Fund Management Company at Wall Street in New York, where he analyzed Investment Strategies and made recommendations to Hedge Fund for Investments.

Since 2012, he is actively involved in managing Calco Poly Technik, which produces High Performance Engineering Plastic to leading OEM’s and Tier-I of Suzuki, Volvo, Daimler, TVS, Honda, Havells, Phillips, Panasonic, Legrand…to name a few!

Varun holds Bachelor Degree in Engineering from Indraprastha University, India. He completed his Masters Degree from Columbia University, NY, USA.