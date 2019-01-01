With more than 16 years of experience in the Hospitality, Hotel Management & Corporate Training, Mr. Vasim Shaikh has successfully laid down the value-based skilled education ecosystem at CEDP in order to promote a well-built individual among the youngsters.

A Bachelor’s degree holder from the Institute of Hotel Management - Goa, Vasim has been actively involved in the development of the CEDP Skill Institute bringing to the table his passion of identifying importance of skills to transform the students and the corporates into their success stories. Being a Chef with Star cruise in the past and later as a Corporate Trainer with IBM, Vasim learned his passion for training and development which lead him to build CEDP. Also, Vasim holds certification from the Marshall Goldsmith Stakeholder Centered Coaching as a Certified Coach.

Vasim strongly believes that the Indian economy is maturing and becoming increasingly professional, therefore the role of business schools is becoming progressively complex. Soon there will be an urge for specialized managers with perspective to work in a volatile environment. Therefore, CEDP’s course content and delivery mechanism are being modified to meet emerging challenges. The subjects are being taught through increased involvement of students and simulation techniques with emphasis being paid towards building decision making and analytical skills of students.

Vasim’s unique blend of ethics and meticulous attention in underlining the essentialities of skillful education has helped him make CEDP Skill Institution as one of the most coveted skill development institutes in the country.