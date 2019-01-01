About Vassil Terziev
Vassil Terziev, the co-founder and CEO of Telerik and now Progress Chief Innovation Officer, is a regular speaker at the Telerik Academy, a leading tech-education initiative established in 2009. Offering free courses in computer programming and software development for all ages, Telerik Academy has helped thousands of children and young people develop the practical skills needed to start a successful career in the IT industry. Since its founding, 7,500 people of all ages have attended onsite courses, and 30,000 have been trained online.