Vidit Baxi

Director, technology

About Vidit Baxi

With six years of experience in areas like Penetration Testing and Cyber Security Consulting, business process analysis, project risk analysis, risk assessments, Vidit has tested various system-related vulnerabilities for a variety of applications and hardware platforms. He is a Microsoft-certified professional and technology specialist and has trained more than 7000 individuals from 100 plus academic institutes and corporate houses including Cairn India, Ricoh, Naukri.com among others.