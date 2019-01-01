About Vidit Baxi

With six years of experience in areas like Penetration Testing and Cyber Security Consulting, business process analysis, project risk analysis, risk assessments, Vidit has tested various system-related vulnerabilities for a variety of applications and hardware platforms. He is a Microsoft-certified professional and technology specialist and has trained more than 7000 individuals from 100 plus academic institutes and corporate houses including Cairn India, Ricoh, Naukri.com among others.