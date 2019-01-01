About Veena Ashiya
Veena Ashiya is a fashion entrepreneur based out of Bangalore. She has 10 years of experience in lifestyle brand space and worked with VERSACE in NY. She was also a part of the core team of TOMMY HILFIGER INDIA.
