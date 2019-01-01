About Veer Gidwaney
Veer Gidwaney is the CEO and co-founder of Boston- and New York City-based Maxwell Health, which has created the first health-as-a-service platform. Its operating system for employee benefits engages employees, incentivizes a holistic view of health and provides a centralized place to access health and benefits services. Maxwell’s web portal and mobile app enhance the benefits experience by leveraging data from these services, resulting in better, more informed health solutions.