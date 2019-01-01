Venkat Viswanathan is founder and chairman of LatentView Analytics, an analytics company serving retail, consumer goods, finance and other sectors. He has helped several Fortune 500 clients leverage an India-based offshore services delivery model in the financial services and telecom sectors for over a decade and has more than 18 years of experience in management consulting, technology and global IT services management.

Before he founded LatentView, Venkat was part of the global leadership team for Cognizant’s Communications practice, where he was in charge of strategy and business development.

Venkat holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from IIT, Madras, and an MBA from IIM, Calcutta.