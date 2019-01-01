My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Venkat Viswanathan

Venkat Viswanathan

Guest Writer
Founder and chairman of LatentView Analytics, a marketing analytics and decision science company.

About Venkat Viswanathan

Venkat Viswanathan is founder and chairman of LatentView Analytics, an analytics company serving retail, consumer goods, finance and other sectors. He has helped several Fortune 500 clients leverage an India-based offshore services delivery model in the financial services and telecom sectors for over a decade and has more than 18 years of experience in management consulting, technology and global IT services management.

Before he founded LatentView, Venkat was part of the global leadership team for Cognizant’s Communications practice, where he was in charge of strategy and business development.

Venkat holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from IIT, Madras, and an MBA from IIM, Calcutta.