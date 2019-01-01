Venkatesh P

Venkatesh began as a management consultant with A. F.Ferguson & Co (AFF), India which represented KPMG in India in the 1980s. Was instrumental in developing key strategies for Banks in india , urban planning and investment on behalf of global agencies such as World bank and Asian Development bank ; on providing entry strategies to India for Global players in food, polymers and automotives; handling mergers and acquisitions for cross border multi-national companies looking to find targets in India as well as domestic players.
