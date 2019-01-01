My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Venkatesh P

Venkatesh P

Director- Platforms and Solutions, Maveric Systems

About Venkatesh P

Venkatesh began as a management consultant with A. F.Ferguson & Co (AFF), India which represented KPMG in India in the 1980s. Was instrumental in developing key strategies for Banks in india , urban planning and investment on behalf of global agencies such as World bank and Asian Development bank ; on providing entry strategies to India for Global players in food, polymers and automotives; handling mergers and acquisitions for cross border multi-national companies looking to find targets in India as well as domestic players.