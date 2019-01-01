Venu Madhav is a professional stockbroker from Bangalore, India. He was part of the founding team of www.zerodha.com, India’s largest discount brokerage firm and has been instrumental in its growth. Mr. Madhav serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Zerodha, and is directly involved in providing a better broking experience for 1000s of clients from all across India and the globe. In his early days, Venu used to help around as a cashier on Sundays in his granddad’s restaurant, which is where he may have picked up his penchant for numbers. No calculation is too complex for his brain which makes him an ideal finance geek and a solid asset for Zerodha.