Vered Raviv Schwarz is COO of property management platform Guesty, to which she brings nearly 20 years of experience in global operations to overseeing teams including Customer Experience, Finance, Legal, HR, Customer Success and Data & Analytics. Prior to Guesty, Schwarz was COO of Fiverr where she grew the company from 40 employees to over 400 in her six year tenure. She's held senior executive positions in private and public global tech companies, including Kenshoo, MediaMind (now Sizmek) and Radware.