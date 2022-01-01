Signing out of account, Standby...
Veronika Dolar
Latest
Jerome Powell keeps his job at the Fed, where he'll be responsible for preventing inflation from spiraling out of control – without tanking the economy
After weeks of mulling, Biden decided to keep Jerome Powell in the top job at the Fed, which means he willl have more influence over the trajectory of inflation than...
Does raising the minimum wage kill jobs? The centurylong search for the elusive answer shows why economics is so difficult – but data sure helps
The question is actually one of the most studied in all of economics and still doesn’t have a definitive answer – though Nobel-winning economist David Card got us closer.