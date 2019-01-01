Vicente Fernandez, co-founder and CCO at SportsManias, is a recent University of Chicago graduate, who has successfully launched various sports organizations and media initiatives. He has been recognized in the “Sports Launch 30 Under 30” and was a recipient of the Associated Sports Editors Scholarship for his innovation in sports media and role as sports editor for the Chicago Maroon.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.