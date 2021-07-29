Victor Smushkevich

Signing out of account, Standby...
How to Harness the Full Power of Audio for TikTok Ads
A study revealed that TikTok is the only social network where ads with sound generate significant lifts in purchase intent and brand favorability.
Te explicamos por qué no estar en TikTok es un gran error
Si crees que TikTok es solo para la Generación Z, piénsalo de nuevo. A continuación, te mostramos cómo utilizar la plataforma en beneficio de su empresa.
Here's Why Not Being on TikTok Is a Huge Mistake
If you think TikTok is just for Gen Z, think again. Here's how to use the platform to your business's advantage.